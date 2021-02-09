CERES (CBS13) — A FedEx driver had a knife thrown at him while he was delivering packages in a Ceres neighborhood, police say.

The incident happened back on the morning of Feb. 2 along the 1800 block of Moffett Road.

Ceres police say the drive was delivering packages when a car stopped in the middle of the street on McNeil Drive and blocked him for a bit. The car eventually moved and the FedEx driver continued on.

However, a little while later, the FedEx driver noticed that same car following him. Then, at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Glasgow Drive, the car swerved around the truck and blocked him again.

The suspect then got out of his car and started yelling at the FedEx driver. Eventually, the suspect approached the driver’s side door, prompting the FedEx driver to take off.

It was at this point that the suspect threw a large knife at the FedEx truck – shattering the driver’s side door window. The driver was sprayed with broken glass, while the knife landed on the truck’s floorboard.

The FedEx driver was not seriously hurt, police say. Two witnesses also reportedly saw the incident when the suspect threw the knife.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Officers were able to find the suspect – identified as 24-year-old Ceres resident Christian Lusk – in the area of Glasgow Drive and Peachwood Avenue. Lusk was then arrested and is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.