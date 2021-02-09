WOODLAND (CBS13) — The pandemic is being blamed for driving another popular restaurant out of business.
Vince’s Mexican Restaurant on Main Street in Woodland has been serving customers for the past 45 years. The owner says he tried to keep the eatery open, but the COVID-19 restrictions no longer make that feasible.
Long-time customers are disappointed by the news.
“It’s very popular because people go there for banquets and have parties and get together every weekend. It used to be packed, so I’m really surprised that they are going to close,” customer Irma Villalobos said.
The owner says he is retiring. There’s no word yet what will happen to the property.
