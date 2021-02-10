AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview: 'Should Be A Little Closer To A U.S. Open,' Says CBS Sports' Frank NobiloThe Pebble Beach Pro-Am, lacking amateur celebrities, will play more like a typical PGA Tour event, but the spectacular venue remains anything but typical.

Pebble Beach Golf Links Profile: Simply One Of The Best Courses In The WorldPebble Beach is a championship-quality course in one of the most scenic and visually stunning settings found anywhere on the PGA Tour.

2021 NCAA Tournament: TV Schedule, Dates, Times, How To WatchSet your calendars now, the television schedule for the 2021 NCAA Tournament is here.

76ers Pull Away Late For 119-111 Win Over KingsJoel Embiid had 25 points, 17 rebounds and helped the Philadelphia 76ers turn up the defensive intensity in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 119-111 on Tuesday night.