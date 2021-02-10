NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The family of a woman killed by deputies in Nevada County says she didn’t deserve to be shot.
A vigil was held in Alta Sierra Wednesday where Sage Crawford, 33, was shot in front of her two children last week.
A family spokesperson accused deputies of treating Crawford like a criminal and putting her kids in danger when they opened fire.
Investigators say Crawford appeared intoxicated and was armed with a knife when deputies shot and killed her. The Nevada County District Attorney’s Office is hoping to release dashcam video of the incident next week.
Both children were placed into protective custody after the shooting. Neither were hurt in the shooting.
Officials confirm that Crawford had ties to both Oregon and California. They believe she was living in Nevada County.
