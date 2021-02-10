Vigil Held For Woman Killed By Nevada County Deputies In Front Of KidsThe family of a woman killed by deputies in Nevada County says she didn't deserve to be shot.

12 minutes ago

Bald Eagle Found Dead In FolsomFor years, several bald eagles have called Folsom home. But this week, one was found dead along a trail.

50 minutes ago

Bull On The Loose At UC DavisA bull got loose near the UC Davis campus Wednesday afternoon. University vets were treating him but he tried to discharge himself early. It took about an hour to get the bull back in his enclosure.

51 minutes ago

Event Planners Consider Rapid COVID-19 Tests For Summer And Fall EventsAs the Sacramento region gears up to host events like concerts and the Farm to Fork festival this fall, state safety requirements are still up in the air.

57 minutes ago

Vacaville Double Murder Suspect To Undergo Competency ExamThe man accused of killing two women then live-streaming the aftermath inside a Vacaville apartment will undergo a mental competency exam.

59 minutes ago