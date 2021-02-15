KEYES (CBS13) — A two-car crash in rural Stanislaus County left a 79-year-old man dead over the weekend.
California Highway Patrol says, just before midnight Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of Keyes and Faith Home roads. Two cars, a Mercedes-Benz and a Hyundai, had been involved in a crash.
Officers found that the Mercedes-Benz had major front-end damage, while the Hyundai was on its left side leaning against a tree with major left-side damage.
It appears both cars were approaching the intersection when one of them failed to stop at a red light. However, investigators say it is unclear at this point which car didn’t stop.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 79-year-old Ceres man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with major injuries.
Investigators say neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.