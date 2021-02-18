By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Plane Crash, Plumas County News

BECKWOURTH (CBS13) – A pilot and three passengers escaped injury after a small plane crashed in Plumas County on Thursday.

According to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, the plane crashed during takeoff after refueling at the Nervino Airport in Beckwourth along Highway 70.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the occupants of the plane weren’t from the area and were provided transportation by officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Quincy division.

More from CBS Sacramento: