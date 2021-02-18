ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — With a three-month-old baby on her hip and a four-year-old daughter always riding her bicycle in the neighborhood, Melanie Osterman wants to make sure she knows her neighbors.

Jason Scarcello is a convicted sex offender who authorities say has interests in cannibalism. Neighbors reached out to CBS13 after receiving an alert about Scarcello living on Drywood Way.

RELATED: ‘No, I’m Pissed’: Sex Offender With Cannibal Interests Is Moving In, Some Neighbors Angry They Weren’t Notified

“Nobody wants that kind of crap in this neighborhood at all,” said Osterman.

After our original story aired, the homeowner told CBS13 Scarcello had applied to live there, but was denied. But the Federal Defender’s office confirms Scarcello did live there in November and moved out December 1.

“I don’t know if something’s not being updated. But something’s not right,” said Woodmore Oaks Neighborhood Watch president Tom DiGiacomo.

DiGiacomo sent the initial alert to neighbors but has since told them Scarcello isn’t there anymore. When you search the Drywood Way address, it doesn’t show any sex offenders living there. But after checking further, CBS13 discovered three convicted sex offenders listed at the address. One of them is listed with a score of 5, “above average risk to commit a new sexual offense,” according to the Megan’s Law website.

“I haven’t let her out front and that’s [expletive.] We pay for this house. We should be able to be free and feel safe and I don’t feel safe right now,” said Osterman.

“Right now I don’t know what to say. This house needs to be shut down,” said James Pruitt.

The homeowner’s attorney, who is an advocate for sex offenders, wouldn’t talk on camera but tells CBS13 the homeowner is giving individuals an opportunity to live their law-abiding lives.

“I don’t care what you think about non-violent. Everybody needs to know so they know how to handle their children. This is not right,” said Pruitt.

More from CBS Sacramento:

“That’s fine, second chances. People who want to make their lives better. But sex offenders and people that are sick and twisted in the head and want to do things to kids, no they chose their life, they don’t get a second chance living in a neighborhood with kids,” said Osterman.

The homeowner wouldn’t comment on camera. Sex offenders do have a right to a residence. They have to live somewhere.

Meantime, the Woodmore Oaks Neighborhood Watch is holding its monthly meeting online Thursday, February 18th at 7:00 p.m. hoping to get answers.