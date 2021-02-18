FOLSOM (CBS13) – Students at Folsom High School held a rally Thursday to demand a return to in-person instruction – and they may not be that far away.

Standup for students–a sign of the times at Folsom High School as students rally to return to the classroom.

“It’s been horrible since day 1,” said Senior Cy Watson.

Senior Cy Watson, chief of staff for his class, spoke out about what has been nearly a year of distance learning.

“I’m one of the leads of planning events at Folsom High School. Not being able to plan any that bring joy to high school students and just watch them being o has been horrific,” he said.

Watson said he sees other school districts open and it’s frustrating.

“It takes students like me and other students around me that have pushed me to be that voice for other students,” he said.

Students enjoyed breakfast with one another, saying the pandemic slogan “Alone Together” doesn’t cut it when it comes to their education.

“There’s definitely a lack of motivation when you’re doing it by yourself in your room. It’s easier to do things when you’re all doing them together,” one student said.

While elementary schools and some special needs programs had the option to return to school last fall, in-person instruction has not returned for secondary students.

But the school district says it has to abide by state guidelines, which would allow the high school students to return to in-class instruction when we hit a red tier.

“If we go to red tier, by state guidelines we must wait five days,” said Folsom Cordova Unified School District spokeswoman Angela Griffin.

With COVID positivity rates in the state and area trending downward, that may be right around the corner.

“When you look six miles up the road and they’re doing events and having things, it’s like how does that make sense?” Watson said.