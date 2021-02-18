MATHER AIRPORT (CBS13) — Authorities say an Air Force jet went through a gear-up landing at Mather Airport on Thursday morning.
The Beale Air Force Base 9th Reconnaissance Wing says one of their T-38 Talons made the rough landing around 9 a.m.
No one on board the plane was hurt, Beale AFB officials say.
Exactly what prompted the jet had to make a gear-up landing is under investigation.
Beale AFB officials note that they often use Mather Airport for training operations.
