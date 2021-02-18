By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Beale Air Force Base, Mather Airport

MATHER AIRPORT (CBS13) — Authorities say an Air Force jet went through a gear-up landing at Mather Airport on Thursday morning.

The Beale Air Force Base 9th Reconnaissance Wing says one of their T-38 Talons made the rough landing around 9 a.m.

No one on board the plane was hurt, Beale AFB officials say.

Exactly what prompted the jet had to make a gear-up landing is under investigation.

Beale AFB officials note that they often use Mather Airport for training operations.

