MODESTO (CBS13) — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to separate Modesto-area bank robberies over the past couple of months, police announced Thursday.
Police say 41-year-old Casey Harden of Modesto was arrested Wednesday after reportedly robbing the Citibank on Oakdale Road and hiding in a nearby dumpster. Police found Harden shortly after the incident was reported and booked him into the Stanislaus County Jail on robbery charges.
Stockton resident Rhuben Thomas, 51, was arrested on Tuesday on attempted robbery charges connected to an incident on Dec. 21, 2020. Modesto police say the suspect entered the F&M Bank on McHenry Avenue, passed the teller a note demanding money, but ran from the bank before the teller could open the cash drawer.
Over the nearly two-month investigation, detectives identified Thomas as the suspect and took him into custody.
Finally, 41-year-old Robert Graves of Modesto was arrested last week on charges connected to a robbery at the same McHenry Avenue F&M Bank Thomas is accused of trying to rob.
Police say Graves was caught on surveillance video from nearby businesses and investigators obtained a full confession related to the Feb. 8 incident.
He was arrested on Feb. 10 for robbery and probation violation.