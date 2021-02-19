WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Family and friends gathered in West Sacramento Friday to remember a couple killed in a head-on crash.
The memorial was held near the Monticello Apartment Complex in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Locks Drive.
READ MORE: West Sacramento Family Grieves The Loss Of Loved Ones In Deadly Crash
Police say Rasul and Anila Afzili were in the car with their two young children when they were hit. The couple’s three-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital and their seven-month-old son was not hurt.
West Sacramento police are investigating whether the driver that hit them was under the influence.
The children are now in the care of family members.
More from CBS Sacramento: