SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A drunk driver who failed to stop for a red light struck and killed a motorcyclist in a South Sacramento intersection on Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Alonso Gonzalez Moreno, 23, of Sacramento, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of a DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

According to the CHP, just before 10:30 p.m., Moreno was traveling between 80-90 miles per hour in a Chevy Tahoe on northbound Franklin Boulevard approaching Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Moreno failed to stop for a red light and struck a motorcyclist who was attempting to turn onto Franklin Boulevard from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The rider, an as of yet unidentified man, was thrown from the motorcycle onto a sidewalk and first responders declared him dead, the CHP said.

Authorities said Moreno remained on the scene to cooperate. He said he was driving home from picking up food and admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the evening, according to the CHP.

Officers determined Moreno was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision and placed him under arrest. He was not injured in the crash.

Investigators said the Chevy Tahoe had significant front-end damage that was sustained away from the collision scene. The CHP said the right front wheel was severely damaged and it appeared Moreno was driving on the rim before the vehicle came to a stop in the crash.

The body of the motorcyclist was taken to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office and his identity will be released once next of kin has been notified.

More from CBS Sacramento: