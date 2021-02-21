MAUI (CBS13) – Four people, including a woman from Vacaville, were arrested in Maui for breaking Hawaii’s COVID-19 quarantine rules, authorities said.
According to Maui police, 21-year-old Vanessa Hamilton, 29-year-old Angelo Catalano, of Santa Barabara County, 27-year-old Ariel Catalano, of Contra Costa County, and 26-year-old Melanie Miles, of Boulder, Colo., all traveled from Oahu to Maui without negative pre-travel tests.
The four also did not have approved lodging to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine, police said.
Maui police said the group was booked into the Wailuku Police Station and was released from custody after being flown back to Oahu.
No further information was released.
More from CBS Sacramento: