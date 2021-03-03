SONORA (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is looking for the person who killed a Sonora teenager in a hit-and-run crash Sunday.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Highway 49 near O’Hara Drive. Now the heartbroken family of 17-year-old Molly Burgess is asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Mom Tammy Snell and step-father Joey Violet say they’ll miss Molly’s strong voice, vibrant red hair and the way she lit up a room the most.

The teen was killed one week shy of her 18th birthday. She is one of 10 kids, and Tammy says her siblings already miss her bright spirit, especially her youngest sister, Maggie May.

“Yesterday I asked Maggie May if she wanted to play cards and she said, ‘I’ll never play cards again,’ because that was her special thing with Molly,” said Tammy.

What happened to Molly on Sunday is still a mystery.

They know she spent the night at a friend’s house Saturday, but don’t know where she was heading Sunday when the CHP says she was hit by a car. That driver fled and took off.

Officers found Molly in a ditch with serious injuries. A growing memorial is now at the same spot where she took her last breath.

“It’s unfathomable, it’s unthinkable, you just can’t wrap your mind around it,” said Tammy.

“We carry on a strong flame that she started, everywhere she went lighting up a room,” said Joey.

Molly was trying out for singing competitions and was applying to college, hoping to become a social worker.

The CHP Jamestown is looking for witnesses. If anyone witnessed or has any information regarding this crash, please contact the Jamestown CHP office at (209) 984-3944. You can remain anonymous.