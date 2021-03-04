SACRAMENTO(CBS13) — Edith Baralles says she was attacked and harassed while just doing her job, selling snacks in a neighborhood near Franklin and 12th.

“They started taking everything from my basket, my cart,” Baralles said, speaking through an interpreter.

We’re blurred Edith and neighbors in the video for their safety after they told CBS13 they’ve been getting threats since the video has gone viral.

The video shows a group of people yelling at Edith. One person helps themselves to a cup of juice then another kicks the cart over.

Edith says the group began harassing her, claiming they were short an item that she says wasn’t paid for.

“Even though they were being filmed they didn’t care and they still kept harassing me,” Baralles said.

Edith isn’t the only street food vendor who has been attacked. Just last month a taco truck owner was shot in Modesto and in December, a street corn vendor in Linda was shot.

Customers, including Loretta Campos, are in shock saying an attack on any street vendor is wrong.

“Everybody needs to make a living and I think it’s wrong for people just to come in and destroy people with what they are trying to build up in their life for their families,” Campos said.

Police did respond to the incident and say what happened remains under investigation. They say theft charges could be filed.