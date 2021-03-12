LINDA (CBS13) – An East Linda man was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for molesting five children, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office said on Friday.
Shawn Michael Jones, 26, was arrested last October in Colusa County and investigators said there may potentially be more victims.
Jones will have to register as a sex offender and serve at least 85% of his sentence before being released, District Attorney lint Curry said. He was sentenced to 14 years and 8 months.
“Unfortunately, child molesters are typically trusted individuals, family members or friends. Child molesters are master manipulators who will try to isolate your child through secrets, gifts, and fear,” the district attorney’s office said in a Facebook post. “It’s okay to keep the circle of people you allow to be alone with your young children very small. Trust your gut, and don’t let relatives or friends pressure you into allowing access to your child that makes you uncomfortable. “