By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Amador County News

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — The mother and sister of an Amador County murder suspect are accused of hiding him from the police.

Jerry Adams (credit: Amador County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested Linda Beeman and Patricia Adams on accessory charges Tuesday. They were booked on $500,000 bail.

Investigators say Beeman and Adams helped Jerry Adams, 44, escape after he allegedly killed 27-year-old Savana Lee Burger.

Burger went missing last October and her remains were located near the Calaveras County town of West Point on Jan. 16, 2021, authorities said.

Jerry Adams was eventually arrested in Reno. He is facing murder charges.