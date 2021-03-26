SONORA (CBS13) — Authorities have made an arrest in the hit-and-run crash that left a Sonora teenager dead in February.
The incident happened along Highway 49 near O'Hara Drive in Sonora. Molly Burgess, who was just one week shy of her 18th birthday, was found in a ditch with serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead.
Investigators believe Burgess was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
On Thursday, California Highway Patrol arrested 67-year-old Columbia resident Lisa Dianne Hunt in connection to the case.
Hunt is now facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run, destroying or concealing evidence, and providing false information to an officer.
Exactly how Hunt was linked to the deadly crash has not been detailed.