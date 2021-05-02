SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters are battling heavy winds while attempting to gain control over a fire at a Sacramento public disposal site on Sunday, officials said.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the 3-alarm blaze is in the area of Florin Road and Belvedere Avenue at the Florin Perkins Public Disposal Site just south of Jackson Road.
Incident Update: Fire on Florin Perkins Rd is at 3-alarms. Firefighters are battling heavy winds, trying to contain this fire and keep it from spreading into adjacent grasslands. pic.twitter.com/C8tBlrS2a0
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 2, 2021
Crews are attempting to prevent the fire from spreading to the surrounding grass.
On Sunday, a Red Flag Warning went into effect throughout the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys as dry brush, high heat and low moisture bring the potential for critical fire weather conditions.
The warning will last through 5 p.m. Tuesday as strong wind gusts and temperatures in the low 90s are expected through then.MORE NEWS: Caitlyn Jenner Says Transgender Girls In Women's Sports Is 'Unfair'
Story is developing.