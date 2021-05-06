SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer was arrested for two counts of filing a false police report, the department announced on Thursday.

Officer Alexa Palubicki, 26, had been with the department for three years and was the subject of a months-long investigation. The Sacramento Police Department said in a news release that Palubicki had been placed on administrative leave as soon as details on her misconduct were received.

The department said that information was brought forward by other officers last July. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said the charges relate to an incident that happened on July 11, 2020.

Further details regarding the alleged false reports were not yet available.

“This individual’s criminal behavior has no place in the Sacramento Police Department. I am grateful for the other officers in this department who demonstrated strong integrity to come forward with information about this individual,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn. “The Sacramento Police Department took swift action against this employee by removing peace officer powers and placing the individual on administrative leave.”

Sacramento police said once it received information regarding Palubicki’s alleged misconduct, a thorough audit of her arrests and reports during her three years of employment was conducted. This included dozens of interviews, reviewing footage of bodycam footage and in-car camera footage, as well as surveillance footage from various cases.

Palubicki’s cell phone and social media accounts were also investigated.

“The Department has instituted a number of changes to prevent incidents like this from ever happening again,” the department said in the news release. “These changes include creating an Inspection and Standards Team that is responsible for conducting reoccurring audits of arrest reports, body worn camera footage, and crime reports to ensure that arrests are lawful and within policy.”

Sacramento police said the internal affairs process regarding this case is still ongoing and that the department will remain transparent on the case going forward.