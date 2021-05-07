SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Another Sacramento police officer has been arrested, with the department saying Friday this individual is accused of domestic violence.

Justin Shepard, 30, has been with the Sacramento Police Department for about three years and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for an alleged incident that occurred a week ago, police said.

According to the department, the incident occurred in the Natomas area while Shepard was off duty. The victim reportedly suffered injuries but did not require hospitalization.

The department said it was notified of the incident on Thursday.

“The Sacramento Police Department does not and never will tolerate criminal behavior from our officers,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn. “We demand that our officers uphold the highest legal and ethical standards that are required to serve our community in the critical position of peace officer. We hold our officers to these standards both on and off duty and will continue to work with the victim in this case.”

Shepard has been placed on administrative leave and was stripped of his peace officer powers while the investigation continues.

Sacramento police confirmed Friday that Shepard was the same officer involved in a shooting that injured a homeless man’s dog at a Safeway in midtown Sacramento in December 2019.

The announcement of Shepard’s arrest came just a day after another Sacramento police officer was arrested for two counts of filing a false police report.

Officer Alexa Palubicki, 26, had also been with the department for three years and was the subject of a months-long investigation.

Her arrest was the product of a 100-page internal investigation. It stemmed from a traffic stop Palubicki made at a gas station that spiraled into allegations of misconduct.