ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Crews battled multiple fires around the Sacramento area on Saturday amid a Red Flag Warning that is in effect through Monday evening.
Heavy winds blew through the Sacramento area Saturday, which created more potential for fire weather conditions, the National Weather Service Sacramento said.
Caltrans cameras showed a small vegetation fire was burning at around 3:30 p.m. just off the shoulder of Highway 99 north of Fruitridge Boulevard in between the highway and some homes. The Sacramento Fire Department said the smoke was impacting traffic in both directions.
Forward progress was stopped at around 4:30 p.m., and the Sacramento Fire Department said the backyard of only one residence on Sumac Lane was impacted by this fire.
The Cosumnes Fire Department said just before 4 p.m. that a fire was threatening structures southeast of the Sheldon-Stockton Boulevard intersection. That fire was reported at 4-acres and forward progress was stopped at around 4 p.m.
The blaze reportedly threatened homes and outbuildings.
Officials said heavy smoke caused traffic in the area, which is just off of Highway 99, and no building damage has been discovered.
Out in Folsom, a small grass fire sparked near homes and was quickly put out along Spiva Court, near Lembi Park. The Folsom Fire Department said the fire only grew to a quarter-acre in size.
A fire of less than 2 acres, was contained in downtown Vacaville near Main and Depot streets. Investigators said they are looking into the cause but initial reports were that the fire was started by landscapers doing weed abatement.
Near Sloughhouse in Sacramento County, a 2-acre fire was burning along Jackson Road. Cal Fire said forward progress was stopped at around 5 p.m. and air units that assisted in the firefight were released.
The Red Flag Warning went into effect late Friday for the Sacramento Valley.