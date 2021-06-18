KEYES (CBS13) — A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting that left a 16-year-old innocent bystander dead in Keyes last month.
Investigators had already arrested 19-year-old Keyes resident Ruben Perez in connection to Evan Robinson’s May 2 killing. Detectives say some sort of fight happened just before gunshots rang out near some taco trucks.READ MORE: Sedan Crashes Under Big Rig On I-5 In Stockton, No Injuries Reported
Robinson, who detectives say was an innocent bystander, was then struck by the gunfire and later died.
Perez was identified as a suspect and arrested earlier this week.READ MORE: California Allows People To Search For Their Digital Record Of COVID-19 Vaccination
On Friday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office announced that a second person – 22-year-old Ceres resident Anthony Joseph Pando – had been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Pando was arrested after a traffic stop in Medford, Oregon on Thursday, authorities say.MORE NEWS: Fairfield Firefighter In Critical Condition After Suffering Cardiac Arrest After House Fire
Detectives say they are still investigating the incident.