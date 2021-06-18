VINEYARD (CBS13) – Three homes and multiple vehicles were damaged in a fire that broke out in the Vineyard area Friday night, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
The damaged homes were in the area of Elder Creek Road and Hedge Avenue.
Metro Fire said the fire started in one home then spread to the roof of a second home.
No one was injured and the cause remains under investigation.

3 homes have been damaged by this incident in addition to some vehicles. Final Damage Inspection (DINS) will occur in daylight. No cause has been determined, but an investigator is en route to determine cause & origin.
Earlier in the day, crews contained a 27-acre fire that also burned in the Vineyard area. That fire also threatened homes in the area of Bradshaw Road and Vintage Park Drive.