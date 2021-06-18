COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:House Fire, Sacramento County, vineyard

VINEYARD (CBS13) – Three homes and multiple vehicles were damaged in a fire that broke out in the Vineyard area Friday night, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

The damaged homes were in the area of Elder Creek Road and Hedge Avenue.

Metro Fire said the fire started in one home then spread to the roof of a second home.

No one was injured and the cause remains under investigation.

Earlier in the day, crews contained a 27-acre fire that also burned in the Vineyard area. That fire also threatened homes in the area of Bradshaw Road and Vintage Park Drive.