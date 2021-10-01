NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Detectives say they have made arrests in connection to two 2021 North Highlands-area homicides – and two of the suspects are linked to both cases.
On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced they had arrested several suspects for a Jan. 9 shooting that left 15-year-old Dezay Richard dead and a March 9 shooting that killed 19-year-old Brian Sotelo.
In the January shooting, which happened around 8 p.m. along the 3900 block of Renick Way, three men were arrested: 31-year-old Jerrin Ranell Norman, 31-year-old Gabrielle Danielle McDaniel, and 25-year-old Gene Gibson.
A total of four suspects were arrested in connection to the March 9 shooting, which happened near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Harrison Street.
Both Norman and Gibson have been linked to the March 9 shooting, detectives say, along with 29-year-old William Edward Tardy and 27-year-old Desmon Damon Pierceson.
All five suspects are being held at Sacramento County Jail without bail.