SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters in Northern California were on high alert Monday as high, dry winds posed a significant fire danger.

On Monday afternoon, a fire broke out at the Islander Marina Mobile Home Park in the Manteca area. One burn victim has been transported via ambulance, multiple structures were involved and evacuations were ordered for the area, according to the Manteca Fire Department.

Everyone at the mobile home park was later accounted for and residents were allowed to return, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The cause of the fire has not been made known.

The fire has been stabilized and all persons have been accounted for. Manteca Fire is still doing clean-up and the residents are still waiting to get back into the park. Thank you for being patient. pic.twitter.com/4LGdWp1eVR — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) October 11, 2021

In Rancho Murieta in Sacramento County, a vegetation fire grew to between 4.5-5 near Murieta Drive and Cantova Way. Air and ground resources were called out to battle the fast-moving blaze.

Bulldozers were able to create a perimeter around the fire, according to Cal Fire AEU. They say that the fire is mainly burning in manure, but there is still the potential for hotspots to spread in the grass.

Murieta Fire Update:

3:00 p.m.

The fire is holding between 4.5 – 5 acres with dozer line now around the fire. There is still potential for spots to spread in the grass but the the fire is mainly burning in manure. Smoke will be in the area for several hours. pic.twitter.com/UNbji1HIp9 — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) October 11, 2021

There was a grass fire along Southbound I-5, South of Metro Air Parkway. There were no threats to homes and no injuries reported, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Firefighters worked quickly to stop an exterior fire from spreading at an Orangevale building early Monday afternoon.

The scene was along the 6000 block of Main Street as high wind gusts rolled through the area.

Sacramento Metro Fire says crews responded and found an exterior fire threatening two structures.

And in Nevada County, high winds prompted new evacuation warnings for the Miners Fire.

The wildfire is burning in the area of Drunken Miners Road and Highway 49.