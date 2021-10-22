VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A Vacaville man who stabbed two men, killing one, then kidnapping a child has been convicted of criminal charges.

On October 23, 2018 deputies from the Solano County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 5000 block of Fry Road to investigate a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. There, deputies found that two men had been stabbed by a third man, 32-year-old Vacaville resident Kristopher Williams.

According to the Solano County DA’s office, Williams had attended a funeral of a friend earlier in the day. Williams, Jonathan Russell, 30, of San Francisco, and others then went to a mutual friend’s home. There, Williams reportedly noticed that a 9-year-old girl was home alone.

Williams wrongly assumed the child had been left alone at the home all day and expressed concerns about the conditions at the home, the DA’s office says. He left and then later returned and stabbed the child’s father in the stomach with a knife, seriously injuring the man. He then grabbed the child and attempted to leave with her when Russell tried to rescue the child who was screaming in terror.

The child was able to break free and hide in the home until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

In the meantime, Williams then stabbed Russell in the neck and left. He was caught later that night by deputies at his home.

Russell was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead three days later.

On Thursday, following a four-week trial, Williams was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping a minor under the age of 14, assault with a deadly weapon — and inflicting great bodily injury, child abuse, and residential burglary. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 22, 2022.

He faces a possibility of 26 years to life in state prison, and a determinate sentence of 17 years and 8 months in state prison.