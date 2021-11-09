TURLOCK (CBS13) — Authorities say the motive behind the stabbing at Turlock High School last week still remains unknown.
A student is suspected of stabbing another student on campus in Friday’s incident. Teacher Ryan Tribble is being credited with helping stop the fight.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will You Get Your November Payment?
The student stabbed suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said, while the other student has been arrested and is facing a charge of attempted homicide.
On Tuesday, Turlock police said investigators have found no indication about possible bullying going on between either party involved in the stabbing.READ MORE: Gov. Newsom Makes 1st Public Appearance In Nearly 2 Weeks At Economic Summit
Police also said they never received any reports of bullying.
Back on Monday, Turlock High officials also said they were aware of some rumors circulating over the weekend about possible retaliation for the stabbing. However, both school officials and police have said those threats were not credible.
MORE NEWS: Survey: Sacramento Homeless Tents Double Since 2019
Important message from Turlock High School on a non-credible threat to campus. #TUSD pic.twitter.com/kj4gpmHD0l
— Turlock USD (@TurlockUSD) November 8, 2021
As a precaution, however, extra officers were on and around campus Monday.