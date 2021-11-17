SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives identified and arrested 22-year-old Tyrice Martin in connection with a fatal shooting where his 8-year-old niece Isabel Martin and an adult man were both killed.

Isabel’s grandmother says she is devastated her granddaughter was killed just days before her 9th birthday.

Sacramento police officers in armored vehicles and a SWAT team rolled up to an apartment complex on Seavey Circle in Sacramento.

Officers called out for the residents of the apartment on 5th Street to come outside. They were searching the apartment where Isabel lived.

The Martin Luther King Jr. elementary school student was shot and killed, along with another community member, who neighbors say was in his 30s.

“She is just a loving soul, her life is gone too early. I feel for the parents,” said Niama Simms.

Her uncle was arrested in connection with the double homicide. Police say a neighborhood fight between two groups escalated, and now two neighbors are gone.

“I’m just lost for words right now,” Niama said.

Niama says this area is no stranger to violence and drugs.

Community Activist Berry Accius is calling on city leaders to fund more resources in this neighborhood.

“We have so much to do in these communities, us continuing to wait for another murder, another dead body,” he said.

Sacramento police say there are no outstanding suspects.

Tyrice is in the Sacramento County Main Jail facing homicide charges.