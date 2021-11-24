SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man with no memory and no ID is headed home after spending 88 days at UC Davis Medical Center.
It’s believed the man, who the hospital said is named Francisco, was hit by a car in the Arden area back in August.READ MORE: Grandmother Pushed To The Ground, Robbed In Elk Grove
The man was riding his bike in August when he was hit by a car off Marconi Avenue. First responders found him and transported him to UC Davis Med Center, but he could not remember who he was.
He couldn’t tell the nurses his name or where he was from.READ MORE: Woman Found Dead In Tracy Apartment; Suspicious Death Investigation Underway
He was identified a month later thanks to tips from the community.
The hospital says Francisco is now recovered enough to go home.MORE NEWS: 'N-Word' Recording Revealed In Podcast By Incoming Ceres City Council Member John Osgood
He will be reunited with his family in Mexico soon.