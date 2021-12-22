CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A man suspected of leaving hateful flyers on the grounds of a Carmichael synagogue, as well as on the doorsteps of several homes and an elementary school, has been arrested.
The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office says 33-year-old Nicholas Wayne Sherman was arrested by detectives on Wednesday for the hate crime-related incidents.
Detectives have been investigating a series of incidents that happened between Oct. 4 and Oct. 20. In one incident, leaflets with an anti-semitic message were found on the menorah outside the Shalom Le Israel Messianic Synagogue.
Sherman is also suspected of leaving swastika-containing flyers on the doorsteps of several Carmichael homes. Similar flyers were also left on the property of Deterding Elementary School, prosecutors say.
"Let me be very clear, hate crimes against a member of any group in our community is an assault on all of us and will not be tolerated," said District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert in a statement.
Sherman is facing charges of desecrating a religious symbol, a felony, as well as 13 additional misdemeanor counts of terrorism by symbol.