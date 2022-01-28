SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A second suspect in connection with a Florin Road jewelry store robbery from December has been identified and arrested, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives concluded that 22-year-old Kai Greywolf Adana of Richmond was the final suspect in the crime. They received a signed warrant on January 25th and currently have Adana in custody.
These robbers had originally targeted a Florin Road jewelry store and got away with approximately $300,000 worth of merchandise in December.
The sheriff’s office said the suspects were armed when they arrested the first suspect at a motel in Pinole.
Investigators worked to identify the second suspect of the robbery which they know believe to be Adana.
