Voices Of The Youth Group Providing Teens With College TourIt's not easy to navigate through the process of applying to college -- let alone - get accepted. That's where a team of local advocates and youth mentors come in, taking at-risk kids on a tour of colleges across the nation.

28 minutes ago

Wildlife Officials Warn About Rattlesnakes Along Trails In Bay AreaIt's rattlesnake season, wildlife officials warn. They provide some recommendations for hikers, and their pets, to stay safe with the reptiles on the loose.

1 hour ago

SUV Rear-Ends Big Rig In FairfieldThe crash happened around 2:30 a.m. No details about the victim or victims has been released.

1 hour ago

Authorities Issue Boy Felony Citation For Fake Bomb Threat At South Sacramento Sam's ClubThe boy, 13, allegedly handed a store employee a note threatening the to detonate a bomb at the store.

1 hour ago

Girl Injured In Seemingly Random Stockton ShootingThe girl was in the car with her parents on Van Gogh Ln. in the Western Ranch neighborhood. A car pulled up next to them and started shooting. She was hit and injured but is expected to be OK.

1 hour ago