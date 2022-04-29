ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Deputies say a Monterey Trail student was found with an airsoft gun while on the bus to school.
In a message sent to families, school officials say they got a report early Thursday morning about a student who possibly had a firearm.READ MORE: Multi-Vehicle Accident On Northbound I-5 Slows Traffic
Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office tracked down the bus and evacuated the students. They then contacted the student who allegedly had the weapon and found it was actually an airsoft gun.READ MORE: Autorama Kicks Off At Cal Expo On Friday
School officials say they will be handling the incident administratively. They are also urging parents to remind their children that bringing weapons of any kind is strictly prohibited – with students facing consequences up to expulsion.
Thursday’s situation is the second time in two weeks that Monterey Trail has dealt with a firearm-related incident. A student was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly bringing a loaded gun in his backpack.MORE NEWS: 2 People Taken To Hospital After Rural West Sacramento Rollover Crash