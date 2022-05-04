CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Rancho Cordova News

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – All residents are safe after a house fire in Rancho Cordova early Wednesday afternoon, firefighters say.

The scene was along the 2200 block of Whistler Way.

Crews from Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to the scene and found smoke billowing from a home in the neighborhood. Firefighters started attack the flames and were able to vertically vent the house.

A search of the home found that all residents had made it out safely, Metro Fire says.

It appears the fire caused significant damage to the garage of the home.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.