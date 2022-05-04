RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – All residents are safe after a house fire in Rancho Cordova early Wednesday afternoon, firefighters say.
The scene was along the 2200 block of Whistler Way.
Metro Fire crews are onscene of a working house fire in Rancho Cordova. Crews arrived, initiated fire attack, vertically ventilated the house and conducted a search. All persons made it out safely. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/hEA99INLIq
Crews from Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to the scene and found smoke billowing from a home in the neighborhood. Firefighters started attack the flames and were able to vertically vent the house.
A search of the home found that all residents had made it out safely, Metro Fire says.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.