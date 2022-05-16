PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Lindsay Piper, the stepmother charged in the killing of 11-year-old of Roman Lopez, has changed her plea to no contest for the second-degree murder charge she faces.
The motion came in El Dorado County court on Monday.
Roman Lopez was living with his dad Jordan Piper and stepmom Lindsay, along with seven other kids, when he was found dead in his family’s basement in January 2020.
Jordan and Lindsay were arrested a year later on child abuse and torture charges. Lindsay was also charged with poisoning. Murder charges were then added after nearly two years of investigating the boy's death.
Both Jordan and Lindsay had previously entered “not guilty” pleas in late 2021.
According to the district attorney's office, Lindsay's change was not part of a plea deal. Lindsay has not changed her plea for the charges of child abuse, torture and poisoning.
The DA’s office says Lindsay is set to be sentenced on July 8 for the murder charge.