SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento vice principal who was the target of racist graffiti and violent threats by her own students has decided to resign, the school district confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Brian Heap, the chief communications officer of the Sacramento City Unified School District said West Campus High School Vice Principal Dr. Elysse Versher submitted her resignation effective June 17, following the end of the school year.

In an email to the district, Dr. Verhser claims to have been the victim of racism for years and said the district failed in preventing such incidents. The email obtained by CBS13 can be read below:

“This email communication serves as notification of my intent to not renew my contract for the 2022-2023 school year as Assistant Principal at West Campus High School. Given the physical and emotional anguish that I have suffered as a result of the racial discrimination and harassment endured by me over the years and the District’s failure to prevent such conduct by its administration, staff, students, and parents, I know that I cannot safely return to work. Thus, please accept this letter as my official resignation from my employment with Sacramento Unified School District, effective immediately. Please acknowledge receipt of this notice, via email, and provide any additional next steps if applicable. -Elysee Versher, EdD”

Last November, Dr. Versher returned to her campus parking spot to find racist language written on the wall in front of it. The derogatory remarks continued on social media from accounts angry about a school dress code. Dr. Verhser said threats were also made online toward her family.

A day later, Dr. Versher said she met with the district to discuss the racist remarks.

The West Campus incident was just one of multiple across Sacramento City Unified campuses that prompted the district to hire its first-ever race and equity liaison to combat racism at schools.

This is a developing story. More details to come.