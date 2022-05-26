SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Students walked out of West Campus High School on Thursday to support their vice principal who resigned last week after being targeted by racist and violent threats.

Dr. Verhser’s resignation is effective June 17, following the end of the school year.

“Black students are so overlooked that we literally have to do things like this and put, basically put, we’re taking time out of our education to take a stand not just for Dr. V but for us,” student Nevaeh Turk said.

Community leader Berry Accius believes students lost a valuable representative when Versher resigned.

“What do you think the students are going to feel that are Black that look just like her? Will they even have a chance?” Accius said. “If the vice principal is dealing with this kind of hardship, what do you think is going to happen to them?”

Students finished the walkout with a list of demands, including calling for the firing of Principal John McMeekin. McMeekin was one of the individuals Dr. Verhser named in her resignation letter when she claimed her countless concerns failed to be fully investigated.

“This school has continuously disregarded any issues regarding mental health of the Black students, and any issues we have reported have been swept under the rug,” student Ja’Tavis Cruz-Brown said.

After Dr. Versher’s resignation last week, the Sacramento City Unified School District said it was still investigating complaints made by Versher, but didn’t want to comment until the final report is released.

“I’m tired of the inaction,” student Berkeley Chapman said. “I’m tired of people coming to us and asking us what we need and doing nothing about it.”