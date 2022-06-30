NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Rices Fire in Nevada County:

7:20 p.m.

Some of the mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted and repopulation efforts have begun in some areas as firefighters gained significant ground on the Rices Fire, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday evening.

Zones NCO-E329 and NCO-E383 were downgraded to an evacuation warning, and residents within that zone may begin returning home. The area of Pleasant Valley Road between Birchville Road and Bridgeport is open to residents only and residents must show a valid ID to enter.

The sheriff’s office said only a portion of zone NCO-E029 has been downgraded to an evacuation warning, while the rest remains under a mandatory evacuation order. Those roads still under the order are Rices Crossing, Troost Trail, Den Court, Mark Court and Cranston Road.

4:27 p.m.

Cal Fire reports that seven firefighters suffered injuries related to heat illness.

Evacuations remain in place. Full containment is expected by Sunday, officials say.

7:30 a.m.

The Rices Fire has not grown since Wednesday evening, Cal Fire reports.

The size still stands at 904 acres as of Thursday morning. Containment has also crept up to 12%.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.

Cooler weather and an increase in humidity aided the battle against the fire, authorities said Thursday.

Previous day’s (June 29) updates below:

7:32 p.m.

Cal Fire reported that the Rices Fire was 904 acres, though containment has jumped to 10%.

1:07 p.m.

The Rices Fire has now grown to over 900 acres, Cal Fire reported early Wednesday afternoon.

Containment is still at 0 percent.

Firefighters say the critical period of the day comes at 2 p.m.

#RicesFire update: Just over 900 acres. 0% containment. Moving N-NE and had crested over south side of Yuba River. Contingencies ready in Yuba co. With strong suppression, the fire in two different places is backed to the Yuba. Critical period of the day comes around 2 pm. pic.twitter.com/G4zommLC1W — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) June 29, 2022

A total of four zones are under “code red” evacuation orders, Cal Fire officials said in their afternoon situation update. A total of 340 people – along with 118 animals – have been evacuated.

Cal Fire also reports that three firefighters have suffered heat-related injuries. All have already been treated and released from the hospital.

More than 700 firefighters are at the scene.

10:41 a.m.

An Evacuation Warning is now in effect in Yuba County for zones YUB-E095 and YUB-E098, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities are urging people who may need additional time – in particular, people with pets and livestock – to consider leaving now.

The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services notes that the Rices Fire remains in Nevada County, but shifting winds remain a concern.

7:42 a.m.

The Rices Fire has continued to grow, and firefighters are now giving a clearer picture of the damage already done.

According to Cal Fire’s Wednesday morning situation update, the wildfire has now grown to 769 acres. A total of four structures have now been confirmed destroyed, but it’s unclear if those homes or other buildings.

One firefighter was also reported injured in the incident, Cal Fire says.

Steep and rugged terrain, along with critically dry fuel beds, continue to be compounding problems firefighters are facing while battling the wildfire.

Evacuation orders still remain in effect for the communities of Birchville, Sweetland, French Corral, Bridgeport, Rice’s Crossing, and Buttermilk.

Evacuation warnings are also still in effect for Sebastopol, North San Juan, New School, Robinson, Greater Tyler Foote, NORTHERN Purdon Road, Millhouse, Montezuma, and Central Purdon.

7:30 a.m.

Firefighters continued battling the Rices Fire into the night and morning hours.

Officials have not given a Wednesday morning update yet on acreage.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has said the current evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.

As the sun sets, the current evacuation warnings and orders remain active. Please remain out of the area.

While re-population is our goal, safety always comes first. We will update the zones on https://t.co/xbJojDS5GN when the status changes. pic.twitter.com/BEtr46oByz — Nevada County Sheriff's Office (@NevCoSheriff) June 29, 2022

Previous day’s (June 29) updates below:

9:46 p.m.

Cal Fire said it didn’t have an exact number of structures destroyed in the Rices Fire, but approximately 500 remain threatened.

Mandatory evacuations and evacuation warnings remain in place for the same areas. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said there are approximately 355 structures within the mandatory evacuation zones.

A temporary evacuation point will remain set up at Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City, while the fairgrounds at McCourteny Road is acting as an animal shelter for those impacted by the evacuations.

Fire agencies and law enforcement will remain in the area through the night.

Road closures remain in place for Bridgeport at Highway 49, Pleasant Valley Road at Bridgeport, Sweetland Road at Pleasant Valley Road.

6:49 p.m.

Cal Fire NEU said the Rices Fire burning in rural Nevada County has grown to burn 520 acres. There has been no containment reported.

5:41 p.m.

Officials say the fire has grown to 510 acres in size with no containment. Evacuation orders remain in place for zones NCO-E329, CSP-E028, NCO-E383 & NCO-E029, while the following zones are under evacuation warnings: NCO-E327, NCO-E389, NCO-E331, NCO-E330 & CSP-E390.

5:15 p.m.

The CHP Grass Valley announced the following road closure:

Pleasant Valley Road at Bridgeport and Birchville Road

4:53 p.m.

The fire has grown to 350 acres in size.

The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said late Tuesday afternoon that two zones within the county are under evacuation warnings: Zones YUB-E098 and YUB-E095 which include the areas north of Marysville Road, Troost Trail, Fairhaven Drive, Lake Francis Road; south and east of Marysville Road.

4:17 p.m.

In addition to the mandatory evacuation orders for zones NCO-E329, CSP-E028, NCO-E383 & NCO-E029, the following zones are under evacuation warnings: NCO-E327, NCO-E389, NCO-E331, NCO-E330 & CSP-E390.

#RicesFire Evacuation ORDER for zones NCO-E329, CSP-E028, NCO-E383 & NCO-E029. Evacuation WARNING for zones NCO-E327, NCO-E389, NCO-E331, NCO-E330 & CSP-E390: https://t.co/9Cd0rBhTX1. pic.twitter.com/ER16yXDLuM — Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) June 28, 2022

3:46 p.m.

Cal Fire says the Rices Fire has now grown to 150 acres.

A temporary evacuation point has now been set up at Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City, the sheriff’s office says.

Updated Mandatory Evacuations for the #RicesFire include the Birchville Rd area.https://t.co/AnFP9WeZuP pic.twitter.com/6egZ15dhne — Nevada County Sheriff's Office (@NevCoSheriff) June 28, 2022

3:20 p.m.

Evacuation orders are now in effect for some zones due to the Rices Fire.

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services says the following zones are now under evacuation orders: CSP-E028, NCO-E383, NCO-E029 and NCO-329.

2:55 p.m.

Cal Fire crews are responding to a wildfire in rural Nevada County on Tuesday.

The fire, which has been named the Rices Fire, is burning in the area of Rice’s Crossing near North San Juan and Bridgeport.

Firefighters initially responded to a fully-involved structure fire at the scene. The flames have since spread into vegetation and are moving forward at a moderate rate of speed, Cal Fire says.

About 60 acres have burned so far, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

No evacuation orders have been issued at this time.