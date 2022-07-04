RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A person was found safe Monday on the American River after their raft deflated near Rancho Cordova.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says a rescue team responded around 1:30 p.m. to River Bend Park and later found the person stranded on the shoreline.
The person was rescued and reunited with the rest of their rafting party.
This rescue comes a day after three men went missing in the delta area of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers, about 40 miles south of Sacramento.
The men had swam out to help a child caught in the current and were swept away. They are presumed dead.