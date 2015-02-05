Jeremy Meeks Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison

February 5, 2015 3:00 PM
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Jeremy Meeks, Stockton’s internet infamous arrestee, was sentenced to more than two years in prison Thursday morning.

The sentencing came in federal court. According to U.S. Attorney Benjamin Wagner’s office, Meeks was convicted of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was then given a 27-month prison sentence.

Further, the judge also ordered Meeks to participate in the 500-Hour Bureau of Prisons Substance Abuse Treatment Program.

Meeks gained notoriety back in June 2014 after his mugshot, which was posted to the Stockton Police Department Facebook page, went viral. The photo, which captured Meeks in a model-esque pose, inspired nicknames such as “Mugshot McDreamy” and internet hashtags such as #FelonCrushFriday.

Stockton Police never took to the photo down. As of Thursday, it has garnered 101,944 likes, 12,836 shares and 26,695 comments.

The photo even earned Meeks a modeling contract with a Santa Monica-based agency.

Meeks was also ordered by the judge to pay a $100 fine, but was found to not have the ability to do so.

