Best Bars In Sacramento To Ring In 2017

After such a tumultuous year, many locals are eager to usher out 2016 with a bang rather than a whimper. Bars in the Sacramento area offer many options on New Year’s Eve, including live music of every kind, cocktails, special events, dancing and even a midnight money drop. Choose a venue that suits your mood, whether that be a friendly local pub or trendy, high-end night club.

www.houseofoliver.com 3992 Douglas Blvd., Suite 140Roseville, CA 95661(916) 773-9463 House of Oliver is an upscale restaurant and wine lounge that is both sophisticated and quirky, while managing to be as comfortable as your favorite recliner. The New Year’s Eve party begins at 7 p.m., and ticketholders will be met at the door with a glass of sparkling wine to set the mood for the night. Musical entertainment will be provided by jazz saxophonist Byron Colborn and DJ Dr. J from HOT 103.5. Guests can win door prizes throughout the evening, participate in raffles and enjoy many other surprises. See the bar’s website for ticketing information; please note that House of Oliver only serves wine and beer, a full bar is not available.

Faces is the preeminent gay nightclub in Sacramento, and New Year's Eve is the perfect time to see and be seen. The 2-story club is huge, with room for different types of music, 3 dance floors, 6 bars, a relatively laid back 2nd floor lounge and even an outdoor swimming pool. On the Eve, there will be a large, gourmet buffet starting at 8 p.m., as well as a champagne toast and money drop when the clock strikes midnight.

www.riocitycafe.com 1110 Front St.Sacramento, CA 95814(916) 442-8226 Rio City in Old Sac is situated perfectly for ushering in the new year; the café and bar overlooks the Sacramento River and offers gorgeous views of landmarks including the Ziggurat building and historic Tower Bridge. A private dinner party begins at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; all-inclusive tickets allow guests to start with a 4-course dinner. Also included is live music and dancing, party favors, and a champagne toast at 12 a.m. on the dot. Best of all, Rio City offers some of the best spots for guests to enjoy the Old Sacramento fireworks extravaganza.

www.stoneyinn.net 1320 Del Paso Blvd.Sacramento CA 95815 US(916) 927-6023 Stoney’s Rockin’ Rodeo is celebrating the start of 2017 with its 10th annual New Year’s Eve bash, with special VIP packages as well as general admission festivities. A DJ will be spinning country music in the back; the bar will offer free line dance lessons at 7 p.m., so be sure to bring your dancing boots. In the front of the bar, guests can show off their chops on the karaoke stage. The party also includes a champagne toast at the stroke of midnight and a balloon drop filed with prizes. VIP tickets may include reserved seating, full-course meals and champagne service.