Blizzard Warning In Effect For Parts Of Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A Blizzard Warning is in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada as another storm rolls through on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service says the warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Between 5-10 feet of new snow is expected, while ridge gusts could be 100 mph.
Whiteout conditions are expected, with major Sierra highways having already seeing closures Tuesday morning.
Heavenly Ski Resort near South Lake Tahoe is reporting that 3.5 feet of new snow fell overnight. Winds up to 100 mph are being reported on the mountain; all lifts are now on hold at Heavenly due to the storm.
Kingvale, along the Interstate 80 corridor of the Sierra, reported 26 inches of new snow overnight.
A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for areas of the Sierra north of Highway 49 and south of Highway 108.