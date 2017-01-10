Controlled Avalanche Hits Alpine Meadows Resident’s Home

ALPINE MEADOWS (CBS13) – One Alpine Meadows resident found his house slammed by a controlled avalanche on Tuesday.
Siig Steven’s home is in an avalanche-prone area. Late Tuesday morning, as blizzard conditions rolled through the Sierra, Steven posted a photo of what hit his front door.
“Yep… nailed!” Steven wrote in the caption.
Crews have been performing controlled avalanches due to the storm upping the danger. Steven says he was warned it was coming and moved his car, but never expected the snow to end up in his house.
Steven believes the snow wall could have been between 15-20 feet tall.
The snow also hit a few of his neighbors’ homes.
California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division says no one was hurt in the avalanche.
Alpine Meadows Road is closed west of Juniper Street due to the controlled slide.