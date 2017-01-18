WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Flu On The Rise In California With 9 Dead In 2017

January 18, 2017 11:23 PM By Macy Jenkins

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – California is one of 12 states reporting widespread flu activity. Last week, Stanislaus County saw its first flu death of 2017. And with nine deaths across the state so far, health officials are predicting this year to be one of the worst in 10 years.

“It’s quite usual for influenza in Northern California to become prevalent after the Christmas vacation,” said Dr. Walker, Public Health Officer for Stanislaus County Health Services Agency. “This year, it went from sporadic to epidemic in a couple of weeks! Just a significant upswing!”

In fact, he says it’s a problem all along the Pacific Coast, from the Mexican border to the Canadian border.

The first flu death in the state happened in Los Angeles County last month. Both Yolo and Stanislaus counties have had their own flu deaths in January.

Last flu season, strain B was going around but not very contagious. In contrast, this year, the dominant strain is AH3N2.

“Actually, it’s been around for a while,” Walker said. “It’s not new. It’s not a pandemic strain.”

But it is much easier to catch than strain B. In Dr. Walker’s opinion, it’s hard to say why strain A is so prevalent but he believes it’s a vaccination problem.

“My first concern is complacency,” he said. “We’ve let our guard down. We’re not doing the things we can do to protect ourselves and to protect others. I think we’re dealing with a low vaccination rate.”

Things like washing your hands and coughing into your sleeve. The CDC recommends a flu shot for everyone over the age of 6 months. And Walker recommends that people over 65 get the pneumonia vaccine as well.

“It’s not too late to vaccinate,” he said.

After a study by the FDA, the CDC is now recommending the flu shot over the nasal spray because the results found it to be more effective.

More from Macy Jenkins
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia