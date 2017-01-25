Calaveras County Considers Banning Marijuana Cultivation

CALAVERAS (CBS13) In the rolling hills of Calaveras County, cannabis is king. The reign may be short lived depending on what the people decide.

Cannabis cultivation has been legal in the county since May. Since that time, people behind a petition gathered enough signatures to ban marijuana that the Board had to make a decision—accept the results of the petition, or kick it back to the voters to decide.

The board unanimously voted on Tuesday to let the people make up their minds on the marijuana issue.

“We’re good people just like everybody else trying to get into a business to try and bring an economic boom to the county,” said Caz Tomaszewski.

He is a grower and the head of a local cannabis organization.

“I’ve invested hundreds of thousands of dollars, absolutely,” said Tomaszewski.

His story is similar to the nearly 800 others who applied for permits and started cannabis businesses after the board of supervisors legalized growing last May.

“I’ve invested almost all of my daughters trust into this business believing in the cause,” said Megan Guthrie.

Guthrie is a cultivator. She says she got into the business partly because her daughter relies on cannabis oil for health reasons. She says she sees positives in the industry.

“This could really help save a lot of the woes of Calaveras County,” she explained.

Calaveras County, one of the poorest in the state, has already pulled in nearly $4 million dollars in application fees. But opponents aren’t seeing the green benefits.

“I feel it should be banned,” said Aurora Weatherby, who helped gather nearly 5,300 signatures from people wanting to ban marijuana operations in the county.

“I personally feel that marijuana is not a good thing for Calaveras County and not good for our youth,” she continued.

On Tuesday, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors denied the ban, and kicked it to the voters to decide.

“It was a huge victory for the people,” said Bill McManus.

He led the effort to ban marijuana.

Both sides say they’re pleased that voters will determine marijuana’s fate, but cultivators will likely face uneasy nights leading up to the May decision.

“As cultivators, we don’t have unemployment,” said Tomaszewski. “We don’t have access to banks and private loans. We don’t have a support system.”

The mail in vote will happen on May 2.