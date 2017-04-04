Best Places To Picnic In Sacramento

Sacramento is a city surrounded by outdoor fun and beautiful scenery. It’s this scenery that makes Sacramento a wonderful city for picnicking. Whether it’s a family picnic or one of those romantic picnics with a special someone, the places on this list will definitely meet all of your picnicking needs and create long-lasting memories.

McKinley Park

601 Alhambra Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95816

(916) 452-8011

McKinley Park is Sacramento's most cherished park. Located in the heart of mid-town, this park is a beautiful and scenic landscape in the middle of one of Sacramento's charming neighborhoods. McKinley Park offers visitors a wide range of options including a cool playground for kids, swimming pool, large grass areas for sports, basketball courts and the famed Rose Garden. Additionally, those looking to have a picnic at this park have some options as well. There are plenty of shaded areas underneath large trees, spots near the garden and even some spots near the revamped pond area.

William Land Park

3800 W. Land Park Drive

Sacramento, CA 95822

(916) 808-5200

William Land Park is a wonderful area for families. In addition to large open areas, visitors can head over to the Sacramento Zoo or Fairytale town. This park is 166.5 acres in size and is filled with many amenities like basketball courts, barbeques, a golf course, amphitheater, rock garden, softball fields, wading pool and more. William Land Park is also a desirable place for picnicking as there are beautiful green landscapes, a large pond with fountains, a second pond and gardens.

Ancil Hoffman Park

6700 Tarshes Drive

Carmichael, CA 95609

(916) 875-6961

Ancil Hoffman Park is located in Carmichael, which is roughly 15 to 20 minutes away from the heart of downtown Sacramento. This park is loaded with amenities and beautiful scenery. In addition to its renowned golf course, there's the famed Effie Yeaw Nature Center, trails to hike on and plenty of wildlife to see. Picnicking at this park is on a first served basis. However, the adventurous visitors may find more remote locations including down by the American River.

Paradise Beach

5211 Carlson Drive

Sacramento, CA 95819

(916) 875-5656

Paradise Beach is located along the river near California State University of Sacramento. This park doesn't have the amenities like other parks on this list. In fact, you have to go over to nearby Glenn Hall Park for those traditional amenities. However, this park does offer plenty of scenic spots for picnics along the American River. This place is a popular swimming spot and along the well-known bike trail.