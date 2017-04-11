Best Fish Sandwiches In Sacramento

Forget the typical frozen fish fillet sandwich smeared with chunky tartar sauce on a rock-hard bun. In Sacramento, the farm-to-fork capital takes its food seriously and uses the freshest ingredients to bring the classic fish sandwich to new culinary heights. From lunchtime hot tuna sandwiches on sourdough bread at Dad’s Sandwiches in midtown to Juno’s Kitchen & Delicatessen’s smoked trout with peppery, wild arugula and apples, this list covers every tasty option available for all the cities’ pescatarians. We also didn’t overlook a tasty, southern-style po’ boy sandwich served on fresh-baked crunchy bread and filled with a variety of choices like fried oysters, gator, tilapia and shrimp.
601 15th St.
Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 448-6375
www.sandradeesbbq.com
Sandra Dee’s BBQ & Seafood is Sacramento’s go-to restaurant for authentic, southern-style barbecue. The hotlinks are spicy, the tea is sweet and the fried chicken is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. At Sandra Dee’s, the sides are also made with love. Expect creamy mac ‘n’ cheese, sweet and spicy corn, string beans, red beans and rice, collard and mustard greens with smoked turkey, hush puppies and more. Some tasty lunch time options include the seasoned red snapper or cat fish sandwiches. There’s also the oyster po’ boy, shrimp po’ boy and gator po’ boy, which all come with a spicy creamy spread, lettuce, tomato, sauteed bell peppers and onions and served on a soft roll. All po’ boys come with one Sandra Dee’s side and although the mac ‘n’ cheese and potato salad are staples at this Downtown barbecue spot, one must not skimp on the corn bread muffins.
6498 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95820
(916) 739-1671
www.yelp.com/biz/french-po-boys-one-sacramento
Many customers boast that French Po-Boys One serves up the traditional, Louisiana-based sandwich so well, it’s like you’re transported down to New Orleans. The family run establishment serves up other southern staples like spicy seafood gumbo, savory jambalaya, shrimp, soft-shelled crab and oyster po’ boys with house-made orange sauce, an eight-inch fried tilapia filet sandwich with shredded lettuce, and there’s even a popcorn shrimp basket. The bread is fresh-baked daily known for its crunchy exterior and soft, fluffy textures in the center. Located on a busy corner in east Sacramento, French Po-Boys One is a southern gem in the heart of the state capital.
3675 J St.
Sacramento, CA 95816
(916) 456-4522
www.junoskitchen.com
Sandwiches, salads, burgers and creative side dishes, Juno’s Kitchen & Delicatessen serves up one of Sacramento’s tastiest fish sandwiches whether its for lunch or dinner. Juno’s smoked trout sandwich is served with apples, wild arugula, Manchego cheese and a house-made aioli for only $10.50. All sandwiches are served with a side of mixed greens or slow-roasted potatoes. One side that stands out among other tasty options is the shrimp mac ‘n’ cheese made with rigatoni pasta, shallots, cheddar, Gruyere, Grana Padano, smoked paprika and bread crumbs. Seafood is treated with a creative and farm-to-fork twist at Juno’s.
1310 S St.
Sacramento, CA 95811
(916) 448-3237
www.dadssandwiches.com
Dad’s Sandwiches is a midtown staple known for its hearty breakfast sandwiches before 11 a.m., delicious vegan sandwich options during the lunch rush, and also for its never-ending list of fresh ingredients used to make each bite just as good as the first. One menu item worth a try is the hot tuna. White, albacore tuna cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese are melted together on a hot grill. The melt is then topped with red onions, black olives, tomatoes, brown mustard and the special, house-made pepper plant sauce and served on sourdough bread. If you like it spicy, just ask and the staff at Dad’s will be happy to oblige your request.
2558 Cottage Way
Sacramento, CA 95825
(916) 483-3730
www.oceanfishandchips.net
Serving the Arden neighborhood of Sacramento since 1999, Ocean Fish and Chips serves up a straight-forward menu that includes a variety of fish, calamari, shrimp, oysters, scallops, crab cakes, and there’s also room for teriyaki chicken plates and bowl, chicken strips and burgers. But, it’s the simple and delicious fried fish sandwich served with fries for a steal at $6.99 that’s kept its loyal customers coming back for decades. Fresh white cod is battered, fried and served on a soft roll. The fish is crispy in texture and the middle is soft and flaky. Sides at Ocean Fish and Chips include house-made coleslaw, french fries and more.