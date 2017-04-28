Suspect In Elderly Woman’s Assault May Have Ties To Murder On School Track

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One day after the brutal murder of an 86-year-old woman at Highlands High School, investigators revealed they have a person of interest in custody. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon near Fair Oaks and Howe after physically assaulting an elderly woman.

“It’s really kind of creepy that someone is like out there specifically targeting elderly people,” said Alex Jullig, who lives in the Arden area. “It’s kind of like out if this world really!”

Wednesday’s incident was the third attack on an elderly woman in one day. Investigators with Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department are still trying to connect the dots but say the suspect’s motive appears to be sexually assaulting elderly women. They believe the suspect sexually assaulted 86-year-old Fusako Petrus and her 61-year-old friend.

Police say the 18-year-old suspect sexually assaulted an elderly woman out of the blue Wednesday afternoon. He was still on-scene when deputies arrived.

“I always see this neighborhood as on the safer side,” Jullig said. “A lot of good people live here and yeah absolutely not I would never expect that to happen here.”

Deputies say the man lives near the school and matches the description of the suspect seen attacking the two women on the school’s track. Investigators haven’t released his name yet, but we searched the arrest log at the department and found a record for an 18-year-old with a North Highlands address. An address that’s less than a mile from the high school.

“I’m in total shock that something like that should take place in a wide open area,” said Richard Haase, who lives close to the school.

The arrest log listed the arrest location as the Woodside Healthcare Center: a rehabilitation facility one block from Fair Oaks and Howe. Management told CBS13 they had no comment and asked us to leave.

The man arrested yesterday faces two felony charges for assault and willfully causing elder abuse. But Haase says whoever is responsible shouldn’t be let off easy.

“Age is really meaningless,” he said. “If it’s a baby or 86-year-old woman or 100-year-old woman, they should not die before their time.”

Sheriff’s deputies are working with the district attorney’s office and hope to learn more over the next few days. The person of interest in the Arden case is set to appear in court tomorrow afternoon at 1:30.