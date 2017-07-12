California Considers Automated Speed Cameras: How Will That Affect Me?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California could be dipping its toe into the world of speed enforcement cameras under a proposed bill, but what would that mean for drivers?

Assembly Bill 342 would start a five-year pilot program in the cities of San Jose and San Francisco, as well as San Francisco County.

The program would only be in place on streets with speed limits of 50 mph or lower that have at least three years of data showing a higher than the average number of fatal collisions. That data would come from the Department of Transportation and based on similar roadways.

The program cannot be in place on freeways during the five-year pilot program.

Cameras would target license plates of vehicles going 10 mph over the posted speed limit. Violators caught would be subject to a civil penalty not to exceed $100, though that doesn’t include court and administrative fees. Drivers can’t be busted more than once in the same car in a 24-hour period.

A common loophole for red-light camera violations would be avoided under the current bill, which says the evidence captured by the systems won’t be considered an out-of-court hearsay statement. Without that provision, the evidence could be seen as inadmissible.

(k) The photographic, video, or other visual evidence stored by an ASE system does not constitute an out-of-court hearsay statement by a declarant under Division 10 (commencing with Section 1200) of the Evidence Code.

San Jose will be limited to having the automated speed enforcement systems in place in no more than 15 corridors.

Before the systems are put in place, residents will need to be notified 30 days in advance. Warnings will be handed out for the first 90 days of enforcement.

Low-income residents will be given the opportunity to perform community service instead of the penalty. There are also provisions to slash the fines and penalties by 80 percent under certain circumstances.